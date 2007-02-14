ABC Brings Lost Backstory Videos to the Web

In an attempt to further capitalize on its internet savvy audience ABC today announced the addition of more features to its Lost website, including newly edited video footage.

Starting today users on ABC.com will be able to access short videos focusing on the back stories of specific characters. The videos are created by editing together flashback scenes that have already aired on the hit show. The scenes, which take place off of the island on which the shows characters are stranded, had previously not been available outside of the episodes in which they appeared.

Videos uploaded today revolve around the characters Sawyer, Locke, Kate and Jack (Josh Holloway, Terry O’Quinn, Evangeline Lilly and Matthew Fox). ABC.com will add four new back story video to the site every Wednesday until the end of the season. There will be 60 total.

ABC.com is also offering this season’s previously aired episodes, photos, podcasts and other extra content from viewers as well as from the shows producers.

The second half of Lost’s third season started last week with a 6.5/16, the second-highest rated show of the night behind American Idol.