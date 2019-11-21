ABC Bringing Back ‘Summer Fun and Games’

ABC will bring back the seven game shows that make up its “Summer Fun and Games” lineup. Those include a season five of The $100,000 Pyramid, season two of Card Sharks, season six of Celebrity Family Feud, season five of Match Game, season two of Press Your Luck and season five of To Tell the Truth.

ABC previously announced that mini-golf gamer Holey Moley will return next summer.

“Summer has become synonymous with ABC’s ‘Fun & Games’ brand,” said Rob Mills, senior vice president, alternative series, specials and late night, ABC Entertainment. “To have these shows return is a testament to their strength, and the excitement and fun they bring each week. These are legit star-studded shows that celebrate everything we love about the spirit of competition. Thanks to them and The Bachelorette, we dominated summer and are doubling down on next year.”

Michael Strahan hosts The $100,000 Pyramid and Joel McHale hosts Card Sharks.

Steve Harvey hosts Celebrity Family Feud and Alec Baldwin fronts Match Game.

Elizabeth Banks hosts Press Your Luck and Anthony Anderson hosts To Tell the Truth.