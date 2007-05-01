ABC Bringing Back Saturday Night Football

While the networks won’t announce the bulk of their new schedules until the week of May 14, ABC said Tuesday it will once again devote Saturdays in the fall to college football.

Beginning September 1 with Tennessee at California, the network will bring Saturday Night Football back for a 12-week run ending December 1.

Under the "ESPN on ABC" umbrella, the telecasts will begin each Saturday at 8 pm ET.

The network will have the opportunity to use a "flex-scheduling" system in which it can select games six or twelve days out for the Saturdays between September 29 and November 24.

ABC will not carry games on September 8 and October 13, which are already devoted to NASCAR races.

The first season of Saturday Night Football averaged a 2.7 rating in the adult 18-49 demo and a 5.0 household rating, which were year-over-year increases of 29% and 22%, respectively in the same window.