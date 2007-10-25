ABC Bringing Back October Road, Notes from the Underbelly
By Ben Grossman
ABC is bringing back sophomores October Roadand Notes from the Underbellyin late November.
October Road will get a Thursday 10 p.m. (EST) premiere Nov. 22 before settling into its regular Monday 10 p.m. time slot the following week.
Notes will air Mondays at 9:30 p.m. beginning Nov. 26, following rookie Samantha Who?.
