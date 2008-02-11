ABC Bringing Back Nine Series, Including Four Rookies

With the television business ramping back up to full speed in the wake of the apparent ending of the writers’ strike, ABC Monday announced that four rookies and nine of its series overall will return next season.

The four rookies that made the cut were Dirty Sexy Money, Private Practice, Pushing Daisies and Samantha Who.

Unsurprisingly coming back but also mentioned in the announcement were veterans Brothers & Sisters, Desperate Housewives, Grey’s Anatomy, Lost and Ugly Betty.

ABC used the announcement to tout the relative strength it had during a fall that was not kind to the broadcast networks in general, noting that from Sept. 24-Dec. 2, it led the networks in the adult 18-49 demo with a 3.9 average rating and 10 share.