ABC Breaks New Kimmel Ad Campaign

Continuing to try and build its late night franchise, ABC today breaks a new "Do you Jimmy?" ad campaign to support Jimmy Kimmel Live.

With the network recently deciding to extend Kimmel beyond the 2009 season , this marks the biggest promotional backing since the show’s launch five years ago.

The new campaign includes television, outdoor, radio and a push at 30 colleges around the country, where it hopes to reach one million students.

ABC has launched a site to support the push.