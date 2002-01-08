ABC bowls over ratings competition
ABC -- which shook up its top network-programming ranks Monday after poor
primetime-ratings results -- produced its best weekly ratings last week in over
nine months.
Led by ratings from a number of college-football bowl games, ABC won the week
of Dec. 31 through Jan. 6 in both total viewers (12.7 million) and adults 18
through 49 (4.6 rating), according to Nielsen Media Research.
Although the Rose Bowl turned out to be a stinker of a game, ABC's
Thursday-night telecast still averaged 21.6 million viewers and a 7.9/19 in
adults 18 through 49.
NBC finished the week in second place in both ratings categories, averaging
10.6 million viewers and a 4.0 rating in adults 18 through 49.
