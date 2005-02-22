ABC Blankets White House

ABC has made it official: Chief White House correspondent Terry Moran is getting some help covering the Bush administration.

Jessica Yellin, who has already been a general assignment correspondent for ABC's Good Morning America, based in Washington, including covering the funeral of former President Ronald Reagan, has been named a White House correspondent for GMA and other ABC platforms, including broadband service ABC News Now.

Yellin, who is currently traveling with the press corp on the President's European trip, replaced Kate Snow, who moved to New York in August to co-anchor the new weekend GMA.

Before joining ABC in 2003, Yellin was an overnight anchor and correspondent for MSNBC, and before that a reporter with WTVT Tampa.

