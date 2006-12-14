Trending

ABC Benches Danson's Help Me Help You

ABC has pulled its Ted Danson comedy Help Me Help You off of the schedule as of next Tuesday, replacing it with a second airing of fellow rookie Big Day.

Help Me Help You has struggled from the outset despite strong lead-ins such as Dancing With the Stars, but slumped to a 1.4 rating in the adult 8-49 demo this past Tuesday. 

The network has not yet officially cancelled the show.

Big Day had anything but in its most recent airing, averaging just a 1.8 rating in the demo as its fortunes have declined every week since its debut.  ABC had held he wedding-day comedy until late fall.