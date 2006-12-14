ABC Benches Danson's Help Me Help You
By Ben Grossman
ABC has pulled its Ted Danson comedy Help Me Help You off of the schedule as of next Tuesday, replacing it with a second airing of fellow rookie Big Day.
Help Me Help You has struggled from the outset despite strong lead-ins such as Dancing With the Stars, but slumped to a 1.4 rating in the adult 8-49 demo this past Tuesday.
The network has not yet officially cancelled the show.
Big Day had anything but in its most recent airing, averaging just a 1.8 rating in the demo as its fortunes have declined every week since its debut. ABC had held he wedding-day comedy until late fall.
