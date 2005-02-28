ABC Beefs Up D.C. Bureau

ABC has hired Christian Science Monitor national political reporter Liz Marlantes as a general correspondent in its Washington bureau.

ABC last week officially named Jessica Yellin a White House correspondent, helping out Terry Moran, but Marlantes could pitch in on that beat, too, if needed.

She was the newspaper's lead d reporter on the presidential campaign, spending time both with the President and Seantor John Kerry.

She is not stranger to the ABC camera either, with appearances on both This Week and Nightline.