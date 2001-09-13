ABC beaming memorial messages
Starting Thursday night, visitors to ABCNews.com's site can submit memorial messages related to yesterday's attacks for display on ABC's Times Square ticker located above the GMA studios in Times Square.
The messages will appear scroll on the ticker on Sunday. The network's message boards have been busy in the wake of yesterday's events, with one million messages posted on Wednesday morning alone. - Ken Kerschbaumer
