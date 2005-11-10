ABC Back in Wednesday Saddle

With the first new episode of Lost in three weeks, ABC reclaimed its roost atop Wednesday’s prime time. The network averaged a 5.1 share/13 rating for the night among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen national ratings for Nov. 9.

CBS placed second in the advertiser-friendly demographic, with an average 4.5/12. Fox (3.3/9) was next, followed by NBC (2.9/8), UPN (1.9/5), and The WB (1.1/3).

Lost was the night’s highest-rated show, scoring an 8.3/20. Another castaway character was killed off, making good on the promotional tease that ended the last fresh episode on Oct. 19 episode.

ABC won the first two hours of prime time. Its two half-hour sitcoms, George Lopez (2.8/8) and Freddie (3.5/9), combined for a 3.2/9 average from 8-9 p.m. During the hour, Fox aired the second episode of this season’s That’s ’70s Show (3.4/10) and an unremarkable season premiere of Stacked (2.2/6), which plummeted from its year-ago series debut (3.8/10).

Lost won the 9 p.m. hour, topping a good numbers from CBS’s Criminal Minds (4.3/11) and Fox’s Trading Spouses (3.9/9).

CBS and CSI: NY (6.5/17) won at 10-11 p.m. ABC aired Invasion (3.9/10) and Law & Order (3.6/9).