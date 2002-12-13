ABC axes MDs

ABC finally has canceled Wednesday-night medical drama MDssafter the

show couldn't hold the lead-in of either of the network's high-rated reality shows,

The Bachelor or last week's Extreme Makeover special.

In its most recent showing, MDs brought in only 4.7 million viewers

and a 2.0 rating/5 share in adults 18 through 49, even though Extreme

Makeover, in which participants get plastic surgery, scored 13.2 million

viewers and a 5.8 rating/14 share in adults 18 through 49, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Next week, ABC will repeat Extreme Makeover in the slot. Then,

starting Jan. 8, it will air a celebrity version of The Mole Wednesdays

at 10 p.m., following The Bachelorette at 9 p.m.