ABC axes America.01

After just two weeks, ABC has pulled its Friday night newsmagazine America.01.

The ABC News series was hurried onto the air in the wake of Sept. 11 and it replaced struggling reality series The Mole II in the Friday 8 p.m. ET/PT time slot. ABC execs say America.01 has been put on "hiatus" and that original episodes of America's Funniest Home Videos will take over the 8 p.m. hour starting Nov. 23.

This Friday, ABC has a sweeps special, The Charlie Brown/Winnie The Pooh Thanksgiving.

In its two outings, America.01 averaged a 4.7 rating/9 share in households, 6.5 million viewers and a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49.

The poor 8 p.m. showings this season has left newcomer Thieves's long-term hopes up in the air. Thieves (Friday's at 9 p.m.) is one of the few new series that has yet to be cancelled or receive a full-season order from the network. The John Stamos-starring action series has averaged a 2.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.3 million viewers. - Joe Schlosser