ABC to Ask Samantha Who for Full Season

ABC gave a full-season order to rookie comedy Samantha Who.

The network added the nine episodes on the heels of another solid performance from the Christina Applegate sitcom, which airs after Dancing with the Stars.

Three airings into its first season, the show is averaging a 4.5 rating in the adult 18-49 demo. Monday night’s installment did a series-best 4.9.

ABC already gave full-season pickups to rookies Pushing Daisies and Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Private Practice.