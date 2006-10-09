ABC Anything but Desperate, Pigskin Helps Peacock

ABC placed first in the primetime race on Sunday night, winning in its time slot in every hour beginning at 8, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Its biggest numbers of the night (and the biggest numbers of any show on any network) came from Desperate Housewives, which notched an 8.5 rating/19 share in the key 18-49 demo from 9-10. Little-show-that-could Brothers & Sisters was second in its 9-10 slot.

NBC was second for the night with its pre-game NFL competition (the Steelers and the Chargers). The Peacock earned a 4.8/12 for the night (that includes Football Night in America from 7-8, which earned a 2.2/6).

Fox was in third place with its sports offering: the NLDS baseball game against the Cardinals and the Padres. The network scored a 3.5/9.

CBS came in at No. 4 (3.4/9) with its lineup of 60 Minutes, Amazing Race, Cold Case and Without a Trace.

And The CW scored a 1.1/3 for Everybody Hates Chris, All of Us, Girlfriends, The Game and a rerun of Next Top Model. Beginning on Monday, the new network will swap its Sunday/Monday schedules.