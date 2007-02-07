ABC Announces Presidential Candidate Debates

ABC has announced four presidential candidate debates it will produce in concert with Hearst-Argyle ABC affiliate WMUR-TV Manchester, N.H., and the New Hampshire Union Leader.



The first two will be in October 2007, and the second two in January 2008. ABC is also producing two candidate forums in Iowa in August 2007 in conjunction with ABC affiliate WOI TV Des Moines



This Week's George Stephanopoulos, who helped Bill Clinton win his presidential post, will moderate the two October debates, which will air Oct. 14 (Republicans) and Oct. 21 (Democrats).



WMUR.com will also stream the debates on its Websites. It is taking a sort of "Politics 360" approach, offering alternative camera angles, analysis and viewer feedback.