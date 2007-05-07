ABC Announces Future of Lost

ABC has confirmed earlier reports (B&C, May 6) that it will air the 48 “remaining” episodes of Lost starting midseason and ending with the 2009-10 season.

“In considering the powerful storytelling of Lost, we felt this was the only way to give it a proper creative conclusion,” said ABC Entertainment President Stephen McPherson. “I always said that we would allow the series to grow and give viewers the most compelling hour possible. And, due to the unique nature of the series, we knew it would require an end date to keep the integrity and strength of the show consistent throughout, and to give the audience the payoff they deserve. ”

Executive producers Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse have signed on to complete the run, who said in a joint statement that they were looking to give the audience the “security of knowing that the story will play out as we’ve intended.”

The 16 episodes per season would be ideal for releasing each season on DVDs.

The move formalizes two previously mentioned outcomes for the show – that ABC would air the show only in the second half of next season and that the network and producers would formalize an end date.

McPherson has previously said that starting next year he wants to run the show straight through without repeats after a mid-season break hurt ratings.

And in January, the show’s producers told the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena they were talking to the network about setting a series finale, which reportedly surprised ABC.