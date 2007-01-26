ABC Announces Early Pickups For Three Series
By Ben Grossman
ABC announced early pickups for next season for reality series America’s Funniest Home Videos, Supernanny and Wife Swap.
America’s Funniest Home Videos will return for an 18th season, while Supernanny and Wife Swap will both come back for their fourth seasons.
In its reality arsenal ABC also has the more buzzworthy Dancing with the Stars, The Bachelor and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.