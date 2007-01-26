Trending

ABC Announces Early Pickups For Three Series

ABC announced early pickups for next season for reality series America’s Funniest Home Videos, Supernanny and Wife Swap.

America’s Funniest Home Videos will return for an 18th season, while Supernanny and Wife Swap will both come back for their fourth seasons.

In its reality arsenal ABC also has the more buzzworthy Dancing with the Stars, The Bachelor and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.