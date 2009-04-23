ABC Announces 12 Shows Returning For Next Season

ABC has announced a dozen early season pick-ups for the 2009/10 season, including the long-running America’s Funniest Home Videos and hits such as Ugly Betty, Lost, Dancing With the Stars and Desperate Housewives.

The other returning shows are The Bachelor, Brothers & Sisters, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Supernanny, Ugly Betty, and Wife Swap.



Housewives and Grey’s Anatomy are the top two scripted shows in the A18-49 demo. The network won November sweeps in the demographic for the fourth straight year, according to ABC Entertainment.