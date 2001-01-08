ABC and Disney grab The Grinch
ABC and The Disney Channel have garnered the TV rights to the film The Grinch
from Universal/Imagine Entertainment for a reported $60 million. In the 10-year deal, which is an unusually long agreement, the two outlets will divvy up showings beginning in 2004. The movie gets it first airings on pay-movie network Starz!, which has a long-term output deal with Universal.
