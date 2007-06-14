ABC and CBS Win Golden Nymph Awards

Shows from ABC and CBS were among the programs honored with Golden Nymph awards at the 47th annual Monte-Carlo Television Festival Thursday.

Getting the audience award for best comedy series was ABC's Desperate Housewives. The network's Lost also picked up the award for best drama. CBS' CSI, which in the release from the festival was identifed as CSI: Las Vegas, won the audience choice award for best drama. The network's The Bold and the Beautiful won for best soap.