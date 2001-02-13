ABC to air Silicon Valley soaps
ABC will dramatize life in the dot-com world with a pair of soap operas set in Silicon Valley, Reuters reports.
Betty Thomas (Private Parts) will executive produce and direct the pilot of an hour-long series dubbed Silicon Follies. Another untitled series will follow the adventures of an up-and-coming twentysomething woman who's a leading light at a dot-com dimmed by financial troubles.
