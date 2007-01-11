ABC To Air Oprah Oscar Special

ABC will air The Oprah Winfrey Oscar Special on Thursday, February 22 at 10 p.m. ET, three days before the network airs the Academy Awards.

In the special, Oscar winners interview other actors, with Julia Roberts talking to George Clooney, Nicole Kidman with Russell Crowe and Jamie Foxx with Sidney Poitier.

The special is produced by Winfrey’s Harpo Productions, and Winfrey is the executive producer.