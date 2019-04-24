ABC Again Gives ‘Bless This Mess’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through April 21).

On the strength of nearly 315 million TV ad impressions, an ABC promo for sitcom Bless This Mess takes our top spot for the second week in a row. Food Network once again gives some love to Restaurant Impossible, but moves up to second place from fifth.

Meanwhile, in fourth place, Discovery promotes itself once more with a sizzle reel — this time around the theme of “The World Is Ours” — and TBS returns to the ranking after a two-week absence with The Last O.G. in fifth.

New to our top five: HGTV’s promo for Bargain Mansions in third. Notably, it earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (140) in our ranking, getting 40% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).