ABC Gives ‘Bless This Mess’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through April 14).

On the strength of 356.5 million TV ad impressions, ABC’s promo for sitcom Bless This Mess takes our top spot, moving up from third place last time. Meanwhile, fellow traditional broadcaster CBS sees its promo for military legal drama The Code slip to third, from second last time.

Cable nets round out the chart, with Discovery promoting itself at No. 2 with a sizzle reel built around the theme of “The future is now,” while HGTV hypes Restored by the Fords in fourth place and Food Network once again gives some love to Restaurant Impossible in fifth.

Notably, the Restored by the Fords promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (135) in our ranking, getting 35% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).