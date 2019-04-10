CBS Gives the ACM Awards TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through April 7).

On the strength of 350 million TV ad impressions, CBS’s promo for the 2019 ACM Awards takes our top spot. CBS also takes second place to promote The Code, while fellow traditional broadcaster ABC grabs third place for Bless This Mess.

Cable nets round out the ranking, with HGTV promoting Restored by the Fords in fourth place and Food Network giving some love to Restaurant Impossible in fifth.

Notably, the Restored by the Fords promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (147) in our ranking, getting 47% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).