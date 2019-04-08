Primetime Ratings: Big Drop For Country Music Awards on CBS

CBS won Sunday’s ratings race, the Academy of Country Music Awards leading the network to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. In second was ABC at 0.9/4.

60 Minutes did a 0.9 on CBS, way down from last week’s March Madness-fueled 3.0, and the 54th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards rated a 1.6, down 24% from last year.

ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos down 11% to 0.8 and two hours of American Idol off 17% at 1.0, then Shark Tank at a level 0.8.

Fox and NBC both got a 0.6/3. Fox had comedy reruns before The Simpsons at 0.7 and Bob’s Burgers at 0.8, both down a tenth of a point, then Family Guy repeats.

On NBC, it was an Ellen’s Game of Games repeat before World of Dance at a flat 0.7 from 8 to 10 p.m. Good Girls went up 20% for a 0.6.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.1/1 with reruns.