ABC, affiliates strike deal

ABC affiliates have approved a new agreement with the network that gives them limited program exclusivity and other protections for the next two

years in exchange for $34 million per year to help pay for rights to the National

Football League.

The template for the agreement was negotiated by the ABC affiliate board and

disclosed to affiliates Oct. 2. They had until Oct. 11 to sign off on it,

which they did "overwhelmingly," the network said.

The agreement is effective retroactively from Aug. 1, 2002, to July 31, 2004.