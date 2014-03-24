ABC Affiliates Board Salutes Sherwood Promotion

The ABC affiliates board applauded ABC’s decision to promote Ben Sherwood, ABC News president, to co-chairman, Disney Media Networks and president, Disney/ABC Television Group, as of February 1, 2015. He succeeds Anne Sweeney.

“Ben Sherwood is well known to the ABC Board of Governors and we congratulate him on his promotion. Ben has done an extraordinary job as the head of the ABC News,” said Mike Devlin, chairman of the ABC Television Affiliates Association’s board of governors. “He is attuned to the challenges facing affiliates and has consistently acknowledged to the board the necessity of a strong and positive network-affiliate relationship.”

Devlin is the president and general manager at WFAA Dallas.

Other affiliate GMs saluted Sherwood for making Good Morning America the one to beat in mornings, for stellar people skills, for good communication with affiliates, and for showing a nose for buzzy content.

Said Devlin, “We look forward to collaborating with Ben as he expands his responsibilities at Disney/ABC Television Group.”