ABC Affiliates Board Chairman David Boylan to Step Down

David Boylan will resign his post as ABC affiliates board chairman, he confirmed to B&C on Aug. 23.

Boylan is also stepping down as the general manager at WPLG Miami.

In an email to WPLG employees, Boylan, who had been general manager at the station for 10 years, expressed his gratitude, saying "it has been an absolute privilege running this great television station for the best local media group in the business, Post-Newsweek."

The longtime station executive did not reveal where he is going only hinting that he had been "offered a unique opportunity" that he "cannot pass up."

Boylan's last day at WPLG is Sept. 20.

His resignation was previously reported in TVSpy.