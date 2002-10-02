ABC, affiliate board approve NFL pact

One day after The Walt Disney Co. chief Michael Eisner told investors and

analysts that ABC was not one of the company's main brands going forward (those

would be Disney itself and ESPN), ABC and its affiliate board of governors have

approved (subject to ratification by the affiliate body) a new, two-year

National Football League exclusivity pact.

The two sides had discussed the possibility of a new four-year pact but

concluded that they were so far apart on deal points that they couldn't get it

done. "Still, we feel that the affiliates will be better off with the proposed new

network-affiliate plan than without it," said Bruce Baker, chairman of the ABC

board of governors. Nevertheless, there's a great deal of concern on the

affiliates' part over Eisner's comments and what that says about Disney's

commitment to ABC going forward, Baker said. "It's not good," he added. "Affiliates have not

responded well to this."

Of equal concern are the ongoing talks that ABC News and Cable News Network are engaged in

about possibly merging operations. Baker said the affiliate board expects to

have further conversations with network and Disney executives about the

implications of both the CNN talks and Eisner's remarks, which also laid out a

"horizontal" strategy for jointly integrating the operations of ABC and the

Disney cable networks.

Affiliates covering 67 percent of the country have until Oct. 11 to ratify

the new plan.

For the first time, the agreement includes so-called assignment language

on the sale of stations by ABC affiliates. In the past, affiliates have been

irked that the network has blocked sales by threatening to change the terms of

the affiliate contract with the new owner, or even withholding an affiliate

contract altogether. Now, the network commits (for the next five years) not to

change financial terms on the new owner. "I think on the whole, the affiliates

will be much happier with this," Baker said.

The new agreement also spells out specifically the type and amount of

cross-platform program promotion the network is allowed to do. A summary of the

plan is being sent to affiliates Wednesday, with a more detailed outline from

Wade Hargrove, attorney for the ABC Television Affiliates Association, set to

arrive Thursday.

Affiliates agree to pay $34 million per year to help pay for NFL rights,

roughly in line with the annual cash payment under the old agreement.

There is also a similar rejiggering of inventory -- the stations will

continue to give back 10 units of Saturday-morning time to the network in

exchange for seven units of prime time inventory (carved mostly out of promo time)

from a mix of highly rated and not-so-highly rated programs. That's one less

spot than the stations were given under the old deal.

Also, the network's right to repurpose up to 25 percent of its prime

time schedule remains in place.