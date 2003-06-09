ABC adds two reality shows to summer mix

In what has become the summer of reality, ABC plans two more launches: The

Dating Experiment and The Real Roseanne.

The Dating Experiment premieres Wednesday, June 25, at 10 p.m.,

while The Real Roseanne launches Wednesday, Aug. 6, with

back-to-back episodes starting at 9 p.m.

The Dating Experiment is based on a successful Japanese reality show

called The Future Diary, which was created and produced by Tokyo

Broadcasting System Inc. from Bellon Entertainment Inc.

Narrated by actor Hector Elizondo, the show puts potential couples into

exotic locales and requires them to carefully follow directions given to them

each day in a diary, such as go skydiving or have a picnic at the beach, to see

if the concocted scenarios encourage the couples to fall in love.

Once the trips are over, the contestants must decide on their own if they

want to continue their relationship.

Vin DiBona, of America's Funniest Home Videos, executive-produces, along with

Daniel Swartz.

Roseanne's new show follows her as she tries to put together a cooking show

called Domestic Goddess that focuses on her entourage of family and

friends.

The 13 half-hour episodes will air over seven Wednesdays.

Roseanne and R.J. Cutler executive-produce the show, which is from Actual

Reality Productions in association with Full Moon & High Tide Productions.