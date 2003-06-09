ABC adds two reality shows to summer mix
In what has become the summer of reality, ABC plans two more launches: The
Dating Experiment and The Real Roseanne.
The Dating Experiment premieres Wednesday, June 25, at 10 p.m.,
while The Real Roseanne launches Wednesday, Aug. 6, with
back-to-back episodes starting at 9 p.m.
The Dating Experiment is based on a successful Japanese reality show
called The Future Diary, which was created and produced by Tokyo
Broadcasting System Inc. from Bellon Entertainment Inc.
Narrated by actor Hector Elizondo, the show puts potential couples into
exotic locales and requires them to carefully follow directions given to them
each day in a diary, such as go skydiving or have a picnic at the beach, to see
if the concocted scenarios encourage the couples to fall in love.
Once the trips are over, the contestants must decide on their own if they
want to continue their relationship.
Vin DiBona, of America's Funniest Home Videos, executive-produces, along with
Daniel Swartz.
Roseanne's new show follows her as she tries to put together a cooking show
called Domestic Goddess that focuses on her entourage of family and
friends.
The 13 half-hour episodes will air over seven Wednesdays.
Roseanne and R.J. Cutler executive-produce the show, which is from Actual
Reality Productions in association with Full Moon & High Tide Productions.
