ABC adds two more

ABC is picking up two comedy pilots with celebrities attached, one starring

former Playmate Jenny McCarthy and one executive-produced by Home

Improvement star Tim Allen.

In the McCarthy project, which remains untitled, an heiress loses all of her

money and has to face life as a regular person.

Don Beck will executive-produce the show from Touchstone Television.

In These Guys, four men face marriage, parenthood, dating and divorce.

The show is produced by Carsey-Werner-Mandabach and the pilot is written by

Mark Brazill, Tim Allen and Ron Zimmerman. Brazill, Allen, Zimmerman, Marcy

Carsey, Tom Werner and Caryn Mandabach will executive-produce.

That brings ABC's sitcom total so far to nine, including Hench at

Home, written and executive-produced by Michael J. Fox.