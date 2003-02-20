ABC adds two more
ABC is picking up two comedy pilots with celebrities attached, one starring
former Playmate Jenny McCarthy and one executive-produced by Home
Improvement star Tim Allen.
In the McCarthy project, which remains untitled, an heiress loses all of her
money and has to face life as a regular person.
Don Beck will executive-produce the show from Touchstone Television.
In These Guys, four men face marriage, parenthood, dating and divorce.
The show is produced by Carsey-Werner-Mandabach and the pilot is written by
Mark Brazill, Tim Allen and Ron Zimmerman. Brazill, Allen, Zimmerman, Marcy
Carsey, Tom Werner and Caryn Mandabach will executive-produce.
That brings ABC's sitcom total so far to nine, including Hench at
Home, written and executive-produced by Michael J. Fox.
