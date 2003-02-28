ABC adds three more laughers to lineup

ABC has picked up three more comedy pilots.

In a show that sounds like the reverse of Will Smith's The Fresh Prince of

Bel-Air, Kevin Hart will star in a show in which a wealthy African-American

man (Hart) moves to Philadelphia to live with his blue-collar family when his

father loses his fortune.

The show will be produced by Imagine Television (24, Felicity,

Sports Night) and Twentieth Century Fox Television.

Stephen Engel wrote the pilot, and David Nevins and Brian Grazer will

executive-produce.

Another sitcom will star stand-up comedian Rodney Carrington in a show based

on his life, trying to make it as a stand-up while supporting a family.

The show will be produced by Touchstone Television, with Daman Wayans (My

Wife and Kids) and Don Reo (My Wife and Kids, The Golden

Girls) writing and executive-producing.

David Himelfarb (My Wife and Kids) will also executive-produce.

For midseason, comedienne Janeane Garofalo will star in Slice O'Life,

a sitcom about a producer of human-interest segments on a newsmagazine show.

Universal will produce and Bill Diamond (Wings, Murphy Brown)

will write and executive-produce.