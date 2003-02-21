ABC adds Finnerty comedy
ABC has picked up another comedy pilot, this one starring Dan Finnerty as an
average guy who becomes the star performer in his family's lounge.
Bruce Helford and Deborah Oppenheimer, of The Drew Carey Show and
George Lopez, will executive-produce the as-yet-untitled show.
Executive producer Bruce Rasmussen, of Drew Carey and
Roseanne, wrote the pilot, along with Matt Ember.
McG, of Fastlane and theatrical Charlie's Angels, is also
executive-producing.
Warner Bros. Television, Mohawk Productions and Wonderland Productions will
produce.
