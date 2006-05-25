ABC Adds BBC to Broadband News
ABC News Thursday boosted the international news on its Web site. It has added video from BBC News to the streamed content available over ABCNEWS.com.
The 1-2-minute ad-supported clips will be supplied free daily.
As of January, ABC became the exclusive distributor of BBC News content to computers and wireless devices.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.