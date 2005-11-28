ABC Adds Another Sunday

ABC took home another Sunday night trophy in the race for adults 18-49 in prime time. The network averaged a 7.6 rating/17 share in the sought-after demo during prime time, according to Nielsen fast national data.

Fox was the second place network, bolstered by the overrun of an NFL game. It averaged a 5.9/14 in prime. CBS (3.6/8) was next, followed by NBC (2.9/7) and The WB (1.2/3).

Fast national figures are based on time-period estimates. Results may change when final ratings data are tallied.

Part 1 of ABC’s Extreme Makeover (3.7/10) was the top show from 7-8 p.m., excluding Fox’s football telecast. It beat out CBS’ 60 Minutes (2.8/7) and The WB’s double-shot of Reba reruns (which posted .9/2 and 1.0/2 respectively).

NBC aired the movie Shrek, averaging 2.5/6 from 7-9 p.m.

The second installment of Extreme Makeover (6.5/15) won the 8 p.m. hour, topping CBS’ Cold Case (4.4/10) and The WB’s Charmed (1.8/4). When an overtime slugfest in Fox’s Giants-Seahawks game ended in Seattle’s favor, The Simpsons aired from 8:15-8:45 and grabbed a 4.9/11.

ABC’s Desperate Housewives cleaned up from 9-10 p.m, posting an 11.1/23. In the same slot, Law & Order: Criminal Intent posted a 3.1/7 and a rerun of Supernatural notched a 1.0/2. CBS embarked on the movie Silver Bells, which averaged a 3.7/8 from 8-11 p.m. Fox aired the delayed War at Home (4.7/10) and Family Guy (4.5/10).

The red-hot Grey’s Anatomy scored a 9.0/21 during the 10 o’clock hour. Fox’s Family Guy ended at 10:15 p.m. with a 3.6/8.