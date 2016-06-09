ABC to Adapt ‘For the Record Live’ to Screen

ABC, Dick Clark Productions and For the Record are partnering to develop For the Record Live, which ABC calls a “genre-bending production turning the soundtracks of iconic filmmakers into thrilling, immersive live-entertainment events.”

“For the Record Live is a first-of-its-kind live musical event made for ABC,” said Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment. “The show will be a game changer for the genre, and the network is proud to partner with Dick Clark Productions and For the Record for this exciting experience.”

Created by Shane Scheel and Anderson Davis, For the Record began in 2010 in a bar in East Hollywood. Since then, FTR has journeyed to New York, Chicago, SXSW in Austin, Las Vegas and other global destinations. For the Record has transformed the works of Quentin Tarantino, Baz Luhrmann, Martin Scorsese, John Hughes and other filmmakers into its theatrical productions.

“The first time I saw For the Record, I knew it would make a great live TV event,” said Mark Bracco, executive VP of programming and development for Dick Clark Productions. “We are thrilled to partner with ABC and For the Record to create a truly unique live-television experience.”

For the Record Live will be executive produced by Scheel, Bracco, Allen Shapiro, CEO of Dick Clark Productions, and Mike Mahan, president of Dick Clark Productions.