Watch Trailers for All of Broadcast’s New 2016-2017 Shows
By B&C Staff
Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2016
Check out trailers for all of the 2016-2017 season's hottest broadcast shows.
Broken down by network, the clips include first looks at Designated Survivor, Star Trek, reboots of Lethal Weapon, Prison Break and 24: Legacy, The Good Place and many more.
ABC
Trailers for Kiefer Sutherland in Designated Survivor, quirky comedy Downard Dog, Jenna Elfman laugher Imaginary Mary and more.
CBS
First looks at CBS All Access' Star Trek, Training Day and more
The CW
Peeks at 'No Tomorrow,' 'Frequency' and new network addition 'Supergirl'
Fox
Lineup includes dramas The Exorcist and Lethal Weapon as well as comedies Son of Zorn and The Mick
NBC
