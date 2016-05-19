Upfronts 2016: First Looks at CBS’ ‘Star Trek,’ ’Training Day’
By B&C Staff
Take a peek at CBS' upcoming shows, including Bull, MacGyver, Pure Genius and the CBS All Access series Star Trek.
Star Trek
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xXpPweAooeE[/embed]
Bull
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cRbT53K9XZQ[/embed]
MacGyver
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pS39X658Vw[/embed]
Pure Genius
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fx-5-t4Njlc[/embed]
Training Day
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qeoB3R1QteI[/embed]
Man With a Plan
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sn5XHuGbYvY[/embed]
Kevin Can Wait
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RuNcS1-Xpxs[/embed]
The Great Indoors
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oIGqzXhqsqc[/embed]
