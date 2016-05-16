Fox Unveils Trailers for ‘Lethal Weapon,’ ‘The Exorcist,’ ‘Rocky Horror’

Fox released the trailers for its 2016-2017 programming slate during the network’s upfront presentation Monday.

Take a peek below at dramas Lethal Weapon and The Exorcist as well as musical special The Rocky Horror Picture Show and more.

Lethal Weapon

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cXZdEmvcFdU[/embed]

The Exorcist

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5NH3ffAp9aA[/embed]

Son of Zorn

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kPnlQTi8heM[/embed]

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=outmDIi29Bo[/embed]

24: Legacy

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOWpUB_Xdqs[/embed]

Star

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2snL9QUIZI[/embed]

Pitch

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k0wLCGwYZ3g[/embed]

APB

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bsbVnrOkcr8[/embed]

Prison Break

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9T-9fZn_oA[/embed]

Shots Fired

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1RmkAihHeJg[/embed]

The Mick

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQ6Jg5i_pqc[/embed]

Making History

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z-TVyOqCkr0[/embed]