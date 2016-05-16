Fox Unveils Trailers for ‘Lethal Weapon,’ ‘The Exorcist,’ ‘Rocky Horror’
By B&C Staff
Fox released the trailers for its 2016-2017 programming slate during the network’s upfront presentation Monday.
Take a peek below at dramas Lethal Weapon and The Exorcist as well as musical special The Rocky Horror Picture Show and more.
Lethal Weapon
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cXZdEmvcFdU[/embed]
The Exorcist
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5NH3ffAp9aA[/embed]
Son of Zorn
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kPnlQTi8heM[/embed]
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=outmDIi29Bo[/embed]
24: Legacy
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOWpUB_Xdqs[/embed]
Star
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2snL9QUIZI[/embed]
Pitch
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k0wLCGwYZ3g[/embed]
APB
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bsbVnrOkcr8[/embed]
Prison Break
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9T-9fZn_oA[/embed]
Shots Fired
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1RmkAihHeJg[/embed]
The Mick
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQ6Jg5i_pqc[/embed]
Making History
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z-TVyOqCkr0[/embed]
