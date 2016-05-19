Upfronts 2016: First Looks at The CW’s ‘No Tomorrow,’ ‘Frequency’

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2016

The CW debuted first looks of new show’s No Tomorrow and Frequency Thursday, during the network’s upfront presentation.

No Tomorrow and Frequency join recently acquired Supergirl as the lone new fall entrants.

Riverdale, based on the Archie Comics series, will debut mid-season.

Take a peek at No Tomorrow, Frequency and Supergirl below.

No Tomorrow

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pHomgpe_HYE[/embed]

The romantic comedy comes from Corinne Brinkerhoff (Jane the Virgin and The Good Wife) and stars Kelly Stables, Amy Pietz and Joshua Sasse.

Frequency

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BL8Rl2n2C6Y[/embed]

Drama Frequency follows a police detective who begins speaking with her estranged father through a ham radio. The series stars Peyton List and Riley Smith.

Supergirl

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIEBIDjOgOU[/embed]

Supergirl aired on CBS during its first season and features Melissa Benoist in the title role.