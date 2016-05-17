Watch Trailers for ABC’s ‘Designated Survivor,’ ‘Downward Dog’
By B&C Staff
Get ready for the 2016-2017 season with clips from ABC’s new fall shows, including Kiefer Sutherland’s turn as the president in Designated Survivor and quirky talking dog comedy Downward Dog.
Designated Survivor
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_f1v0Nx5Sw[/embed]
Downward Dog
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M3_bDWTTLWc[/embed]
Imaginary Mary
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15vywGIjvPk[/embed]
Conviction
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJqg6J4JeLg[/embed]
Notorious
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yZBP6wb3xmI[/embed]
Time After Time
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VN4C4Ar5BLo[/embed]
Speechless
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4u55WK6AbaM[/embed]
American Housewife
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A9JRoZsnINw[/embed]
