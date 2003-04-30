ABC acquires Greek Wedding
In another example of network sharing, ABC and ABC Family teamed up to acquire TV
rights to box-office darling My Big Fat Greek Wedding.
ABC will air the movie three times in 2005, and it then moves to ABC Family
for two 12-month windows.
The deal marks ABC Family's first major theatrical acquisition, the network
said.
