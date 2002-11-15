Abby to get winter debut

Adding another African-American-skewing comedy to its lineup, UPN in January

will air a sneak preview of new show Abby Monday, Jan. 6 at 9:30

p.m., right after Girlfriends.

After a second episode airs the next night, Abby will settle into its

regular time period Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 9 p.m., replacing the canceled

Haunted.

UPN will fill the rest of the Tuesday hour with repeats of Monday night's

comedies.

The show stars Sydney Tamiia Poitier and Kadeem Hardison as a couple who

break up but decide to continue living together to keep their rent-controlled

San Francisco apartment.

UPN has had its best success this year with its Monday-night shows, all of

which feature African Americans. So far this year, the top programs on

television among African-American viewers are UPN's One on One and

Girlfriends, followed by Fox's Cedric the Entertainer and UPN's

Half and Half and The Parkers. ABC's My Wife and Kids is

sixth, and Fox's Bernie Mac close behind in seventh.

UPN's Monday-night comedies have been one bright spot for the network this

year. Last Monday, the four shows delivered UPN's best Monday ratings among women 18

through 49 in more than one year and its best ratings among women 25 through 54 in

four-and-a-half years.