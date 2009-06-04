Abbe Raven Named To Run New AETN/Lifetime Cable Venture

Posted at 2:48 p.m. ET

A&E Television Networks president and CEO Abbe Raven has been named to run a new company being formed by Disney-ABC TV, Hearst Corporation and NBC Universal,

according to several sources close to talks. The new entity merges the

various assets of AETN and Lifetime and creates a powerhouse cable

company with 10 channels in 145 countries, three of the top 12 cable

brands and 15 Websites.



Lifetime president and chief executive

Andrea Wong will report to Raven, staff heard Thursday, though the

management structure for other positions such as sales and marketing

are yet to be determined. The cost-saving initiative, long suggested by

Disney CEO Bob Iger, will enable Lifetime to take advantage of being

part of a larger cable entity which is both highly profitable and

already well-established on the international scene. Raven has worked

for A&E Television Networks for 25 years running both A&E and

History Channels. She took her current position in 2005. Raven is

credited with both turning around A&E after it hit a bump, and with

growing the company's brands internationally.

A Disney-ABC-TV

spokesman said, "We can confirm we are in conversations with our

partners on the ownership structure, no agreement has been reached and

we have no announcements." A separate source said that NBC Universal's

stake in the new venture would be in the mid-teens, that is about half

of the company's current stake in A&E Television Networks, which is

also owned by Disney-ABC TV and Hearst Corporation.