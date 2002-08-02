AARP joins ageism suit

AARP -- the largest organization representing retired and older Americans -- has

joined 50 TV writers suing nearly all of the major broadcast networks, studios and

talent agencies for alleged age discrimination.

There are 23 class-action suits pending in California state court filed by TV

writers age 40 and older.

The plaintiffs are seeking $200 million in damages.

The writers said they have been "gray-listed" in violation of prohibitions

against age discrimination in hiring.