AARP joins ageism suit
AARP -- the largest organization representing retired and older Americans -- has
joined 50 TV writers suing nearly all of the major broadcast networks, studios and
talent agencies for alleged age discrimination.
There are 23 class-action suits pending in California state court filed by TV
writers age 40 and older.
The plaintiffs are seeking $200 million in damages.
The writers said they have been "gray-listed" in violation of prohibitions
against age discrimination in hiring.
