Aaron LaBerge Named ESPN’s CTO

ESPN has appointed Aaron LaBerge to the post of executive VP and chief technology officer, making him the second CTO in the network’s 35-year-history.

LaBerge succeeds Chuck Pagano, who announced last April that he was to retire in February 2015. At the time, ESPN identified LaBerge as Pagano’s eventual successor.

In his new, expanded role, LaBerge will head up the strategy and direction of technology across all media and businesses, and will also serve on The Walt Disney Company’s CTO Council and the Disney Research Advisory Board. LaBerge reports to John Skipper, ESPN’s president and co-chairman of Disney Media Networks.

