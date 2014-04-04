ESPN's Chuck Pagano Announces Retirement

ESPN’s Charles E. “Chuck” Pagano has set his retirement plans for February 2015, leaving behind the company whose vision he helped shape since the beginning.

Aaron LaBerge, current senior VP, technology and product development, has been named Pagano’s successor.

Pagano will leave the company after guiding it through the many technological innovations and changes that have occurred throughout the past three decades. Pagano joined ESPN as a technical director in August 1979, a few weeks prior to the network’s launch. Since then, his achievements have included the creation of the Digital Center as well as the network's introduction of HD in 2003. He has served as executive VP, technology since 2005.

